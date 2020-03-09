Protesters gather at Binghamton Police Department over racial allegations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Protesters gathered outside of the Binghamton Police Department all to protest Nick Hardy's suspension from the force, as well as accusations of racism from ranking officials.

This comes after two complaints were filed against the department, alleging Chief Joseph Zikuski and Captain John Ryan were racist in decision making and comments to fellow officers. The first complaint, filed by Chris Hamlet, was dismissed after the state Division of Human Rights cited insufficient evidence in the claim. The second complaint, filed by Alan Quinones, is still pending.

Nick Hardy, another officer, was suspended after he says he voiced support for his fellow officers experiencing racism. Protesters at Monday's rally are looking to see the chief removed from his position.

"Chief Zikuski has had racism brought against him, he's had sexual discrimination brought against him, it's time for him to step down, and we get new people in there that aren't prejudice," said Jennifer Shramek, founder of Resist Racism & Retaliation. The group was formed to protest BPD's alleged actions.

A hearing for Nick Hardy on March 10 will determine his future with the police department.

The Binghamton Office of Corporation Counsel said in a statement:

"Mr. Hardy never made a report of racial discrimination to any city official. Mr. Hardy's proposed termination is related to a long pattern of misconduct. If Mr. Hardy gives permission, in writing, to release his disciplinary file, including the current formal charges, the city would be happy to comply and make the information available to the public."