Stars take on the Rangers on 5-game slide

New York Rangers (36-28-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-23-8, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to break its five-game skid with a win over New York.

The Stars are 19-11-3 at home. Dallas has converted on 20.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals.

The Rangers are 18-12-2 on the road. New York serves 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 109 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 3, Dallas won 5-3. Joe Pavelski scored two goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 50 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 33 assists. Denis Gurianov has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-34 in 67 games played this season. Mika Zibanejad has scored 14 goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Stars: 3-4-3, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Chris Kreider: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.