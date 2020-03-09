Village Officials in Johnson City say Floral Ave Park will reopen soon

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Despite warm temperatures and blue skies the padlocks hanging from the gates of Floral Ave Park in Johnson City haven't budged since last September, but Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie tells 12 News that's about to change.

The park has been closed since a vandalism spree last fall forced the village to lock the gates.

"They destroyed a bunch of the safety panels on the slide for protection for the kids as they go on the slide," Mayor Deemie said.

Mayor Deemie said the village has finally received the parts needed to make the repairs to the park and hopes to finish them later this week.

"As soon as I know that the slide is repaired and safe and ready to go we'll open the park back up hopefully by this weekend," he said.

Welcome news for one village resident who says he had hoped to bring his kids there to play Monday.

"We're going to be the first ones there," said Joseph King of Johnson City. we're going to play on the swings and we're going to go there every day," he said.

Mayor Deemie says that the city is investing in security for the park to discourage future vandalism.

"We're looking at more cameras in that area," he said. "More high resolution cameras to be able to keep track of what's going on in the park and hopefully that'll deter some of it."

Deemie is urging residents to report any future vandalism directly to the village office so that it can be promptly taken care of.