(WBNG) -- 2020 is a Census year and participation is crucial for all of Broome County.

The Census is a once in a decade count of every person living in the country. Frank Evangelisti, the director of planning for Broome County, says that this is how the government apportions political representation and how they apportion hundreds of millions of dollars in aid for things like BC Transit, Head Start, services for seniors, and substance abuse treatment which is derived from Census data.

On March 12th, Broome County residents should expect an invitation with directions on how to fill out the 2020 Census. For more information, visit the Census website, call 607-778-2414 or email Frank Evangelisti at fevangelisti@co.broome.ny.us.