Abduction, standoff leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - Police say an abduction and subsequent standoff in central New York early Monday morning has left two people dead and one injured.

Police Chief Mark Williams says Christopher J. Conkling entered a Utica residence and shot Andrew R. Pruitt in the head before abducting Heather J. Mock. Mock's mother, who was also at the residence, called police.

Police said Conkling brought Mock to another location. Officers formed a perimeter and unsuccessfully tried to communicate with Conkling.

Williams says officers entered the building and found Conkling and Mock dead.

Pruitt was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Officials say Conkling, Mock and Pruitt all worked for the Marcy Correctional Facility.