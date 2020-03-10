Athletes of the Week – Sunday’s Section IV champs

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Sunday was a busy day of high school basketball, with four teams claiming Class A and B Section IV titles.

In Class A, the Maine-Endwell girls knocked off the defending Seton Catholic Saints.

"They had more heart and they kept it and really wanted it, and they dug deep and they did it," said coach Brianna Thompson.

Led by the one-two punch of the L'Amoreaux sisters.

"If anybody deserved this win, it's those two," said coach Thompson.

The duo combined for 32 points, and capped off their final season sharing the floor the best way they could.

"The last possible chance we had to do it we did it, it's just a great feeling to do something this cool with your best friend," said Maine-Endwell senior Allie L'Amoreaux.

"This season I knew it was my last with her, it had to be the best one yet and make it as memorable as possible," said Maine-Endwell freshman Kaetlyn L'Amoreaux.

But only one Spartan team took home a title, with the boys falling to Johnson City.

"We got two teams that play each other as much as we play Maine-Endwell. We were preaching at every timeout, the end of every quarter to maintain composure and continue to play the game the right way," said coach Bill Spalik.

A game that was expected to be close ended in a Wildcats 27-point victory, led by senior Dean VanFossen's 32 points.

"We worked so hard in practice and it just feels good to get this dub," said VanFossen.

In Class B, the Norwich girls upset their way to defend the title - as the four seed.

"We played tough teams, the reason we're here and the reason we're here and the reason we're so prepared is because of the schedule we played. The seed says we were the underdog, .I don't think we were," said coach Josh Bennett.

Handing Newark Valley their first loss of the season behind Sydney Coggins 19 points.

"It feels really good.. We worked really hard all year to get to a place where we could do that," said Coggins.

The last game of the night was a huge comeback win by the Seton Catholic boys.

"(Marcus) Dyes hits one at the buzzer and I look up and we're up one at halftime. I don't know how that possibly happened," said coach Chris Sinicki.

Seton came stomping back to win its second title in three years, led by Brett Rumpel and Marcus Dyes.

"Good to have 24 and 32 in your corner when the chips are down," said Sinicki.

"We're used to it. We dreamed of doing stuff like this," said Rumpel. "My brother right here, growing up we dreamed of this. Wouldn't want to do it with anyone else but him," said Dyes.

The Binghamton boys claimed the Class AA Section title last Friday night, while the Unatego girls took home the Class C title. The Marathon boys claimed the Class D title, and won their first round of states Tuesday night.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.