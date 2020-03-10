Binghamton High School 1776 Musical

(WBNG) -- Binghamton High School will present the musical, 1776, this weekend at the Helen Foley Theatre.

This electrifying musical is about the founding of America which incorporates a gender-blind cast as it celebrates what truly made America great.

The shows are on Friday and Saturday March 13th and 14th at 7:30 p.m. and March 15th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $6 for seniors and students. Cakk 607-762-8208 or email KassanL@binighamtonschools.org for more information.