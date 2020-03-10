Binghamton University student’s killer to appeal for shorter sentence Tuesday

(WBNG) -- The man convicted of killing Binghamton University student Haley Anderson is expected to file an appeal Tuesday afternoon for a shorter sentence.

Orlando Tercero was found guilty of killing Anderson in November 2019 and was later sentenced to 30 years in prison. He received the maximum sentence.

Tuesday's hearing will be video streamed to Broome County from a Nicaraguan court room. Anderson's parents have been asked to be present for the hearing.

The hearing is expected to be held at 1 p.m.

It is unclear if Tercero will be present or if his attorney will be representing him.

12 News will be live from the Broome County District Attorney's Office in its 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts with further coverage.