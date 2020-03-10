Binghamton Youth Symphony inspires next generation musicians

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Youth Symphony held a concert at the Anderson Center Tuesday morning.

The concert is an introduction to Orchestra and is aimed toward younger students.

Packing in the center was about 14 local elementary schools who sat through the one-hour long performance.

Between each musical piece, members of the orchestra taught the children about different kinds of instruments and had them play a solo.

The concert's goal is to inspire children to follow a path in music.

"This is probably the first time and in some cases the only time they'll see a full live performance by a full Orchestra, they hear some very good music and they the love the fact we feature the dancers. So they get to see some ballet, its a great cultural experience for them." said Barry Peters the Director of the Binghamton Youth Symphony.

The youth symphony has been hosting this concert and inspiring the younger generation for about 20 years.