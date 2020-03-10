Massive brush fires in Fishkill cause multiple people to evacuate

FISHKILL (WBNG)-Multiple brush fires broke out Monday afternoon near Fishkill, causing hikers to evacuate from the area.

According to the Fishkill Police Department, the fires happened in the area of Dutchess Junction and Breakneak Tunnel at Mt. Beacon.

The fires caused a part of route 9D to be closed down for several hours and they destroyed vehicles in the area.

Multiple police departments and fire departments responded from Dutchess and Putnam counties.

The Police Department said no one was injured and everyone evacuated safely.

The fire is still under investigation, stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this developing story.