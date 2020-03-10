Cameras now monitoring vehicle speeds in work zones

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As of Monday, drivers in Pennsylvania who are picked up by cameras traveling more than 11 mph over the speed limit in a marked highway work zone will get a written warning for a first offense and fines for subsequent violations.

PennLive reports that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced last week that the statewide automated work zone camera program authorized by a 2018 state law would begin Monday.

Signs posted before the enforcement area will alert drivers about the presence of the vehicle-mounted cameras, which will only be operational in areas when highway workers are present.