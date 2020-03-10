Clouds & rain

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. .10-.30” 90% High 56 (52-58) Wind S becoming SW 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. 0-.05” Low 30 (26-32) Wind NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (42-48) Wind NW becoming NE 3-8 mph

A low will give us clouds and rain Tuesday. The cold front will come through later in the day, giving us our best chance of rain. After a few evening showers, the precipitation will be ending, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with above average temperatures. A weak disturbance will give us some evening snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.

We'll have mixed clouds Thursday, but with another front moving in Friday, we'll have showers to end the work week. We'll have mostly cloudy skies for the weekend with highs near. Cool, but a few degrees above average.

