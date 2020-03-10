Cornell University to require students to take online classes in wake of COVID19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Cornell University will join Syracuse University in suspending in-person classes for a measurable amount of time.

Cornell University says it will suspend all in-person classes in favor of online classes beginning after spring break. Spring break begins March 28 for students.

After spring break, the university says online classes will be mandatory until the end of the semester.

Additionally, the university will prohibit all "nonessential" events of more than one 100 people.

