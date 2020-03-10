Hotels teaming up with American Cancer Society to help cancer patients

(WBNG) -- The Tru by Hilton in Vestal and the Fairfield by Marriott in Binghamton are working with the American Cancer Society to help cancer patients feel more at home when going through treatment.

If you are a patient going through cancer treatment in the Vestal or Binghamton area, you and a can receive special care through local hotels with a free or discounted overnight stay.

"With a hotel in this area of our size, we find ways that we can give back and contribute to communities," said Tru by Hilton General Manager, Kristen Fata.

Fata went on to say patients will also have a free breakfast and be able to receive some other accommodations according to their specific medical needs.

"We try to make it as 'homey' as possible with the fridge in the room, so if they have special needs, we can absolutely work with that too," said Fata.

If you feel you are in need of assistance in this partnership program, you can learn more by clicking here.