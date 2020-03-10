How long gas prices are expected to continue to drop

(WBNG) -- Gas prices across the country are dropping, largely due to two factors: fears over the Coronavirus are causing less people to travel, and an international oil dispute has led to a plunge at the pump.

Experts say until fears over the virus subside and an agreement is worked out, we won't really have an answer to how far prices will drop and how long they'll stay so low.

AAA says the average price of an unleaded gallon of gas is $2.47 in Binghamton Tuesday. That's down 6 cents from a week ago and 14 cents from last month.

Typically, this is the time of year where we start to see gas prices increase as we transition from winter to summer. However, experts say that's unlikely to be the case this year with everything going on around the world.

While both Coronavirus and the oil dispute are factors, experts believe one is more important than the other.

"Coronavirus has certainly played a role recently, but even bigger than that is over the weekend, OPEC and Russia, who on the global market are two large producers, were unable to come to an agreement on the amount of oil that should be produced," said Eric Stigberg, a public affairs director with AAA Northway.

He said we haven't seen this significant a plunge at the pumps since 2016. The company believes prices could drop another twenty five cents, and potentially last for months.