Mother found not guilty in death of children in Otsego County Court

COOPERSTOWN (WKTV/WBNG)- On Monday, a judge in Otsego County Court found the mother accused of killing her babies by falling asleep on them, not guilty.

Kimberly Steeley of Decatur had been charged with two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of her twin infants, Bonde and Liam.

Police say Bonde, a girl, was found unconscious on June 5, 2018 at their home around 4:30 a.m. and later died at an Albany hospital. Eleven days later, Liam was also found unconscious in the same home, also early in the morning, and later died.

Prosecutors alleged Steeley smothered her children by falling asleep on top of them. The defense claimed their was no explanation for the babies deaths.

Steeley had admitted she fell asleep while in bed with both children. She testified in her own defense on Friday.

Steeley's defense attorney Andrew Van Buren said, the autopsies of both children both said the cause and manner of death was undetermined and the mechanism of death was probable asphyxiation.