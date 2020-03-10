No injuries reported in Triangle house fire

5:29 P.M. UPDATE:

TRIANGLE (WBNG) -- Fire officials tell 12 News that no injuries were reported in a fire that occurred at 45 Eggelston Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials called the fire "minor" but the home sustained smoke and water damage.

They say the homeowners were at the residence when the fire broke out but they escaped safely.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

-----

TRIANGLE (WBNG) - Emergency crews are responding to a report of a house fire at on 45 Eggelston Road in the town of Triangle.

The following is a list of departments responding:

Triangle Fire

Whitney Point Fire

Killawog Fire

Chenango Fire

Chenango Forks Fire

Lisle Fire

Greene Fire

Glen Aubrey Fire

Endicott Fire

Broome County Fire Coordinators and Investigators

New York State Police

Dispatchers are unable to comment on any injuries.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.