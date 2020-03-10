No injuries reported in Triangle house fire

No injuries reported in Triangle house fireUpdated
5:29 P.M. UPDATE:
TRIANGLE (WBNG) -- Fire officials tell 12 News that no injuries were reported in a fire that occurred at 45 Eggelston Rd. Tuesday afternoon.
Officials called the fire "minor" but the home sustained smoke and water damage.
They say the homeowners were at the residence when the fire broke out but they escaped safely.
The cause of the fire in under investigation.
-----
TRIANGLE (WBNG) - Emergency crews are responding to a report of a house fire at on 45 Eggelston Road in the town of Triangle.
The following is a list of departments responding:
- Triangle Fire
- Whitney Point Fire
- Killawog Fire
- Chenango Fire
- Chenango Forks Fire
- Lisle Fire
- Greene Fire
- Glen Aubrey Fire
- Endicott Fire
- Broome County Fire Coordinators and Investigators
- New York State Police
Dispatchers are unable to comment on any injuries.
12 News has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.