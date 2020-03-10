NY shuts some schools for 2 weeks in suburb hit by virus

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York state is shuttering schools and houses of worship for two weeks in part of a suburb and sending the National Guard there to help respond to what appears to be the nation's biggest cluster of cases of the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the plan Tuesday for what he called a "containment area" covering a 1-mile-radius area New Rochelle, north of New York City. It isn't a lockdown.

People who aren't personally on quarantine will be able to leave their homes and enter and leave the area.

Still, Cuomo called it "a dramatic action."

