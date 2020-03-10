‘Odd’ quirk raises delegate stakes in Tuesday’s elections

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A quirk in how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules is raising the stakes for Tuesday's primary elections, allowing a candidate to make up ground in the race quickly -- or fall further behind.

The 352 delegates up for grabs in Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota makes for only the fourth-largest delegate night on the primary calendar.

But the intricate arithmetic of how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules makes it possible for a candidate to reap a bigger haul of delegates with a smaller margin of victory on this Tuesday than on any other night