Police: Dog causes crash on NY-17 East slowing traffic

VESTAL (WBNG) -- According to 511NY.org a crash on NY-17 eastbound reduced traffic to one lane during the Tuesday morning commute.

Vestal Police say the crash was caused by a dog running loose on NY-17. A sedan stopped abruptly to avoid the animal, as a result a pickup truck crashed into the rear end of the sedan. The driver of the pickup was ticketed.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Vestal Police, New York State Police and the NYSDOT were on the scene.

The dog fled the area, eluding authorities for over an hour, it was last seen darting through backyards on Vestal Road.

PHOTO COURTESY: Dana Michael Ellis