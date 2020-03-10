Rain moves through but does sunshine return this week?

Tonight: Rain ends early. Variable clouds. A few icy spots possible on untreated surfaces could develop as temperatures drop below freezing. Wind: NW 5-10G15

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Light High: 39-45

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog or drizzle possible. Wind: Calm Low: 27-32





Forecast Discussion:



A cold front crosses west to east this evening with a wind shift, some gusty winds and moderate downpours. As temperatures drop below freezing, some icy spots could develop. Lows range in the mid 20s to around 30.



Mainly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday also looks quiet with partly sunny skies and highs around 52. The next chance of rain comes to end the work week on Friday. Rain chances rise to 80% overnight Thursday and early morning Friday, but the precipitation chances fall to around 20% by later in the day. Highs remain in the low 50s. After Friday morning, a lot of dry time is expected around the area.



This weekend temperatures hold a bit above average; around 40 each day with lows in the 20s. More sun appears likely Sunday versus Saturday. Both days are looking dry. Monday remains dry with partly sunny conditions and highs right near 40. By next Tuesday some showers could creep back in with highs in the upper 40s.