Southern Tier Tuesdays: Twin Tiers Honor Flight

(WBNG) -- The Twin Tiers Honor Flight is a non-profit charitable organization created solely to honor America's veterans for their sacrifices.

The organization transports veterans from the Twin Tiers to Washington, D.C. with no cost in honor of their service so that they can visit and reflect at their memorials. Since their first mission in 2014, the Twin Tiers Honor Flight has taken over 500 WWII, Korean, and Vietnam war era veterans to D.C. to see the memorials put in place for them.

The organization has planned "MISSION 10" to take 60 veterans and their guardians from the local community to Washington, D.C. They will leave on April 18th from the Greater Binghamton Airport and will return to the airport at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The public is invited to come to the airport to give these veterans the "welcome home" they may have never received.

For more information, visit their website or call 800-682-5403.