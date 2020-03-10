Syracuse University suspends in-person classes citing COVID-19 concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM/WBNG) -- Syracuse University will hold its classes online to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

From March 16 to 30, the university has asked students to not be on campus. March 16 begins a week of Spring Break for students.

The university says the move may last longer than March 30.

Business operations on campus will still occur until further notice during this time.

In addition to the suspension of in-person classes, the university says it will implement on-campus social distancing protocols including the cancellation of events that exceed more than 50 people. This is effective immediately.

The school says it is continuing to review health and travel advisory guidance from the CDC and U.S. State Department.

