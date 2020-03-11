Binghamton students learn how to be gentlemen

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A club at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school is empowering young men.

The "BF Gents" club is a group of fourth and fifth graders, learning what it takes to be a gentleman.

The club is run by physical education teacher Jeremiah Johnson.

"We try to instill beliefs of what we thought it meant to be a good person, so that they could help other people in the community and in the school," said Johnson.

His most recent lesson to the students was dress to impress.

Last week, they got fitted for dress shirts at Men's Wearhouse after a dinner at Outback Steakhouse.

This week marked the culmination of the trip, learning how to tie a tie.

But the club is about much more than looks. It's about empowering students to be polite, courteous, and respectful.

"Proper etiquette, using manners, holding the door for people, not having to be first in line, helping people when they're hurt, helping people when they're injured, helping people when they might just need help in the classroom," said Johnson.

A lesson important to teach in a classroom, and not to mention, it's one that's working.

"I have seen a tremendous difference in these kids," said Johnson.

It's even taught the adults something too.

"This is some of the most powerful stuff I've done as an educator. It's going to instill that I have a group of men that I'm going to let go to the middle school next year and they're going to instill beliefs of being a good person in other middle school students. And that to me, it's a proud moment as a teacher," said Johnson.

The club was started by Johnson and Principal Kyle Skinner, who said they saw a need, and wanted to touch base with the male population.