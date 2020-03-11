Broome County Officials address coronavirus concerns, no confirmed cases

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County officials are responding to the public's concerns over the coronavirus. A news conference addressing concerns was held Wednesday morning.

Officials tell 12 News people have been quarantined but none have tested positive for the virus.

Broome County Executive Jason Garner says are two cases pending for the coronavirus.

The county has been preparing in case an outbreak starts for weeks, officials say.

New York has the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States.

