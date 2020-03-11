Cool, cloudy, quiet

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 44 (38-46) Wind NW becoming NE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 (26-30) Wind SE Calm-5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 52 (48-54) Wind S 10-15 mph

A weak trough will give us mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with above average temperatures. We'll keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast tonight with temperatures a few degrees above average.

We'll have mixed clouds Thursday. We'll have to watch the timing of our next round of rain, but it looks like this will be holding off until Friday with another front moving in.

High pressure will give us quiet weather for the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Seasonable with highs around 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday with a chance of showers Tuesday.

