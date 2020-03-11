Cornell University to limit spectators at sporting events amid COVID19 threat

(WBNG) -- Cornell University is taking extra precautions at its sporting events in wake of the coronavirus.

The university is limiting student athletes's guests to three visitors at venues. This limitation is in effect for Cornell's University's athletes and athletes from visiting universities.

In addition to this, the school will also be limiting attendance to 100 unless the number of athletes participating in the event exceed that number.

No other spectators will be permitted into the venue. Media and game-day personnel are unaffected by the ban.

These rules will affect the weekend's NCAA women's hockey tournament game, men's hockey game, ECAC Hockey playoff series, polo team's Northeast Region tournament and the men's and women's lacrosse contest.

Cornell University says the situation is subject to change based on "ongoing reviewing" of the coronavirus.

