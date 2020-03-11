COVID19: Binghamton University to switch to online classes for rest of semester

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University will take measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Southern Tier.

President Harvey Stenger says all classes must be taken online by Thursday. In addition to this, spectators will not be allowed at the university's sporting events.

In an announcement made Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced all SUNY and CUNY schools will move to a distance-learning model.

The full message sent to 12 News can be read below:

All classes must go online by Thursday, March 19.

Laboratory classes will be taught remotely; exceptions can be allowed by dean.

Internships and clinical work can continue.

Research laboratories and facilities will remain open.

Residence halls, dining halls and other campus facilities and buildings will remain open.

Students can stay on campus or may choose to go home.

All events (including seminars, conferences, etc.) scheduled on or after March 19 must be canceled or moved to an online format, excepting as follows: Spectators will not be allowed at athletic competitions and performances as of March 19.

A decision on Commencement will be announced by Friday, April 17.

Staff report to work as normal.

VPs/division heads can approve limited employee remote work assignments as a pilot for business continuity purposes.

Staff with health concerns may request a remote work assignment.

All University business travel is suspended. Exceptions may be approved by division heads when travel is critical to the University’s mission.

The university says these rules will remain in effect until the end of semester.

