Fire claims 3 lives, sends 4 other people to hospitals

DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fire in a northeastern Pennsylvania building has claimed the lives of three people and sent four other people to hospitals.

Lackawanna County's prosecutor says investigators have identified the victims of the fire in Dunmore, but their names were't immediately released pending notification of relatives.

The flames were reported just before midnight Monday. Officials said the blaze started on the second floor.

Three people were taken to Geisinger Community Health Center and a fourth to a regional burn center in Allentown.

Their conditions weren't immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.