Harper’s Library: How Binghamton students are keeping the teen’s spirit alive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Young elementary students came together on Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to Harper Stantz.

Students at Horace Mann Elementary School on Binghamton's west side received thousands of donated books from Harper's Library, a book collection dedicated to the teen.

Binghamton High School Seniors even came to visit the school for the donation, where they sat with the younger students to read.

Harper Stantz's parents attended the event, which they say warmed their hearts.

"It just touches our hearts. It's a beautiful gesture, and we're so very overwhelmed by the kindness," said Marty Stantz, Harper's Father.

"This community is really doing an amazing job keeping her spirit alive. So we're honored, and blessed," Harper's mother Patty added.

Each classroom in the building received a bin of books, while each student received a book to take home.