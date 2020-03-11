Iona, St. Pete’s meet in MAAC quarters

Iona (12-16, 10-11) vs. No. 2 seed St. Peter’s (17-12, 14-6)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MAAC semifinals is on the line as Iona matches up against St. Peter’s. St. Peter’s swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on March 6, when the Peacocks forced 21 Iona turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times on the way to a three-point victory.

STEPPING UP: KC Ndefo has averaged 8.2 points, five rebounds and 2.4 blocks to lead the charge for the Peacocks. Aaron Estrada is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of eight points per game. The Gaels have been led by E.J. Crawford, who is averaging 19 points and 5.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Isaiah Washington has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Iona field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Iona is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 12-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Iona is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Gaels are 5-16 when opponents score more than 60.

SECOND CHANCES: St. Peter’s has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent this year. That rate is ranked 12th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Iona stands at just 25.5 percent (ranked 267th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com