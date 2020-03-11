Johnson City resident stars on The Price Is Right, did he win big?

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- Many of us watch game shows like "The Price Is Right" as a part of our daily routine or just for fun. But what would it be like to be on the show?

One local resident found out, and it was mostly by chance.

"We were going to Los Angeles for my son's college graduation and we were looking for things to do. We saw it pop up, free tickets to The Price Is Right, so we figured let's give it a whirl," said Johnson City resident and star of the show Graham MacDonald.

Graham and his family went to the studio, but realized they already filled the seats for that taping.

"The first day, the day we had planned our tickets for, they had already filled up. There was no more room, they had hit their limit. We were like, can we come back tomorrow, will there be room? They were like yeah just get here early," said family friend Samantha Hamlin.

After going through the interview process on that second day, Graham was in the audience when his name got called with the first group of contestants.

"He was there for a few rounds until he actually got called up on the stage. We were very nervous watching him the whole time, like come on," said Hamlin.

Graham went on to play a game of "This or That", and while he couldn't reveal what exactly he won, he knows he unfortunately missed the big prize.

"It's not what I won, it's more what I lost. I had the, the Publishers Clearing House was there and I had $20,000 in the palm of my hands," said MacDonald.

Regardless of winning or losing, it's a special moment he will always remember.

"It was very exciting. It was very upbeat, very energetic. Just to meet Drew Carey and be up on the stage, it was very exciting," said MacDonald.

Unfortunately the live airing of the episode with Graham was interrupted by a CBS Special Report, but Graham and his family still gathered to watch as much of the episode together as they could.