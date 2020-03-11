Maine-Endwell and Johnson City advance to state quarterfinals

VESTAL (WBNG) - On Wednesday, at Vestal high school both the Maine-Endwell girls and Johnson City boys advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Class A

Boys final score:

Johnson City - 74 , New Paltz - 70

Class B

Girl's final score:

Maine-Endwell - 49 , Cornwall Central - 42

The Spartans were down eleven at halftime but went on an 18-2 run to retake the lead. Meredith Rose hit three, three pointers in the third quarter to help propel the comeback.

