 Skip to Content

Maine-Endwell and Johnson City advance to state quarterfinals

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:36 pm
9:55 pm High School, Sport, Top Sports Stories
V- M-E GIRLS
On Wednesday, at Vestal high school both the Maine-Endwell girls and Johnson City boys advanced to the state quarterfinals.

VESTAL (WBNG) - On Wednesday, at Vestal high school both the Maine-Endwell girls and Johnson City boys advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Class A

Boys final score:

Johnson City - 74 , New Paltz - 70

Class B

Girl's final score:

Maine-Endwell - 49 , Cornwall Central - 42

The Spartans were down eleven at halftime but went on an 18-2 run to retake the lead. Meredith Rose hit three, three pointers in the third quarter to help propel the comeback.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.

Jacob Seus

Related Articles

Skip to content