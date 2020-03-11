Manhattan, Siena meet in MAAC quarters

Manhattan (13-17, 9-12) vs. No. 1 seed Siena (19-10, 15-5)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan and Siena are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the MAAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 16, when the Saints outshot Manhattan 49.1 percent to 39.3 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers on the way to a 13-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Pauly Paulicap and Tykei Greene have led the Jaspers. Paulicap has averaged 10.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while Greene has recorded 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Saints have been led by Jalen Pickett and Manny Camper, who are scoring 15.3 and 13.6 per game, respectively.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Siena is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Saints are 10-10 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Manhattan’s Stewart has attempted 176 3-pointers and connected on 29 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Manhattan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 22.7 percent of all possessions, the 28th-best rate in the nation. Siena has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.3 percent through 29 games (ranking the Saints 288th among Division I teams).

