New executive director named at Binghamton Philharmonic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Philharmonic has appointed a new executive director.

The professional symphony orchestra named Paul Cienniwa to take over the position effective April 16.

Cienniwa holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts Degree from from Yale University and served as the Director of Musical Ministries at St. Paul's in Florida.

Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra President Daniel Norton says Cienniwa has the "experience and expertise" needed for the position and to make a more "vibrant" Binghamton.

Cienniwa replaces Andrea Casey, who served as the interim executive director.