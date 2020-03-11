New Jersey reports 1st death in case of the coronavirus

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The first New Jersey death in a case of the coronavirus has been announced.

Health department Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Tuesday the person who died was a 69-year-old Bergen County man with a history of health complications.

He had no travel outside of the United States but had traveled to New York, where there are more than 150 cases.

The number of cases in New Jersey has increased to 15.

