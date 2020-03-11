New York faces Calgary, looks to stop 7-game slide

New York Islanders (35-23-10, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, third in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup against Calgary after losing seven straight games.

The Flames have gone 16-13-4 in home games. Calgary has allowed 35 power-play goals, stopping 82.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Islanders have gone 15-14-4 away from home. New York has allowed 34 power-play goals, stopping 80.7% of opponent opportunities.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 61 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 38 assists. Mikael Backlund has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 60 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 41 assists. Jordan Eberle has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-4-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Noah Hanifin: day to day (concussion).

Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Tom Kuhnhackl: day to day (undisclosed), Johnny Boychuk: out (eyelid).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.