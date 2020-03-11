New York visits Atlanta on 5-game road skid

New York Knicks (20-45, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (20-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Atlanta looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Hawks have gone 11-31 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference with 50.3 points in the paint led by John Collins averaging 13.5.

The Knicks have gone 14-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 8-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks won the last meeting between these two teams 140-135 on Feb. 9. Trae Young scored 48 points to help lead Atlanta to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks scoring 29.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. De’Andre Hunter has averaged 11.6 points and 1.4 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Wayne Ellington leads the Knicks averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 5.2 points per game and shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 19.2 points and collected 10 rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 108.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (heel), Treveon Graham: day to day (personal), John Collins: day to day (ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (groin), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (abdominal).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.