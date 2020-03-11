Not here in the Southern Tier: high school preps against coronavirus concerns

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal High School staff took action in the lead-up to today's NYSPHSAA playoff games at the school.

High school sports officials had previously moved the playoff games to Vestal due to Coronavirus concerns in Orange and Ulster counties.

New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) executive director Dr. Robert Zayas approaching the playoff game conundrum, and the looming possibility of championships being cancelled, with an open mind.

"We're taking this hour-by-hour, not day-by-day," Zayas said. "It's a rapidly evolving situation, it's a rapidly developing situation. What happened yesterday doesn't necessarily ring true today."

Assistant superintendent for Vestal Central School District Clifford Kasson told 12 News the number one concern leading in to the state tournament was safety.

"The utmost importance for Vestal is the safety, security and welfare of our students, staff, our community and any guests," Kasson said.

Vestal High School added two extra custodial members for the games, responsible for helping clean the gymnasium, the handrails and railings for the doors.

Bathrooms opened to the public were cleaned before, between and after the two games to help keep facilities clean for a superintendents conference at the school on Thursday.

Vestal athletic director Josh Gannon assigned a school liaison to the four teams playing, with each getting their own locker room.

"[Locker rooms will have] hand sanitizer in those locker rooms, and we will be able to clean those locker rooms," Gannon said.

Dr. Zayas told 12 News that given the current information, the NYSPHSAA will continue with its scheduled championship dates.