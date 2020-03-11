Rain is on the way, will it last into the weekend?

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Light Low: 29-34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Wide range in temperatures from west to east possible. Coolest east. Wind: SE 7-12G15 High: 42-51

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Isolated rumble of thunder. Chance of rain is 100% Wind: SE 10-15G25





Forecast Discussion:

A weak disturbance is passing to our south early this evening and could possibly touch off a sprinkle or a shower. The best chance of that would be near and south of the state border. Lows tonight under cloudy skies remain in the 30s.





Thursday also looks quiet with partly sunny skies and highs possibly ranging widely from the low 40s southeast to low 50s west. This is due to the expected southeast wind direction. Clouds thicken up again and rain begins falling overnight Thursday. The chance of rain increases to 90% after midnight. Rain moves out Friday morning and rain chances decrease to 20% by midday. Thursday and early morning Friday, but the precipitation chances fall to around 20% by later in the day. Highs remain in the low 50s. After Friday morning, a lot of dry time is expected around the area.



This weekend temperatures hold a bit above average; around 40 each day with lows in the 20s. More sun appears likely Sunday versus Saturday. Both days are looking dry. Monday remains dry with partly sunny conditions and highs right near 40. By next Tuesday some showers could creep back in with highs in the upper 40s.