Sam Sessoms set to enter transfer portal

VESTAL (WBNG) - On Wednesday, Binghamton sophomore Sam Sessoms announced on twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Sessoms led the America East in scoring this past season.

This comes just days after the Bearcats failed to make the conference tournament. Sessoms was the America East Rookie of the Year last season and was a second team all conference player in 2020.

Sessoms has not indicated where he will be going next.

The tweet from Sessoms said:

“I am sorry to inform you all that I will be transferring to a different school. These past two years here have been everything I could of imagined coming out of high school. I’ve made great relationships with people and I will miss you all. Most of all, my basketball family.

“To my teammates, I appreciate the relationships that were built and I thank you all for being there for me through tough times. I hope you all support my decision. To the coaches, I love all of you guys and y’all are great human beings and coaches. Binghamton University Coaching staff will always be good with me and will stay in contact.

“This decision came down to me wanting to push myself to become the best basketball player I can be. I will miss everyone and I am thankful for the two years.”

