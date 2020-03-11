(WBNG) -- The BC Humane Society is excited to announce their first annual Seltzer for the Shelter happening this weekend.

Tickets are $30 per person and include unlimited seltzer tasting, free food, one free drink, a live DJ, giveaways, and a 50/50 raffle to support the Broome County Humane Society. Seltzer for a Shelter is on Saturday, March 14th from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Dillingers Celtic Pub & Eatery.

Tickets can be purchased on the BC Humane Society Facebook event page, through EventBrite, or at the shelter in person at 167 Conklin Ave.