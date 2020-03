(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that all SUNY and CUNY schools will have mandatory distance-learning beginning March 19 for the rest of the semester.

Starting March 19, @CUNY and @SUNY will move to a distance-learning model for the rest of the semester.



This will help us reduce density and reduce the spread of this virus. #COVID19 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 11, 2020

The move would mandate that classes are not held on campus amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Cuomo says some dorms will remain open to accommodate for students in "particular situations."

