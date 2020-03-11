Tractor-trailer crash knocks out power in Conklin and Kirkwood

CONKLIN (WBNG)- A tractor-trailer crash knocked out power in the towns of Conklin and Kirkwood early Wednesday morning.

According to Broome County Dispatch, a tractor trailer crashed into power lines on Conklin Road at 3 a.m., causing several NYSEG customers to be without power.

According to NYSEG's website, as of 7:20 a.m., power was restored.

Dispatch says there were no injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

