Twin Tiers Honor Flight postpones trip to nations’ capital over virus concerns

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Twin Tiers Honor Flight's trip to Washington D.C. has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The trip was scheduled for April 18. The Honor Flight says the trip has been postponed to a later date.

"Our veterans are our most valuable treasures and we must take every precaution to protect them from exposure to illness," the organization said in a statement sent to 12 News.

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight is a non-profit organization with a focus on honoring American veterans. It transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit its memorials for free.