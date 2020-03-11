United Methodist Homes limiting visitors over COVID19 concerns
(WBNG) -- United Methodist Homes is limiting the number of visitors due to coronavirus concerns.
The organization states on its front page of its website that it will only accept a certain number of people.
The announcement comes the same day the World Health Organization declared the virus to be a pandemic.
This article has been updated to reflect information from the United Methodist Homes.
