United Methodist Homes limiting visitors over COVID19 concerns

Coronavirus

(WBNG) -- United Methodist Homes is limiting the number of visitors due to coronavirus concerns.

The organization states on its front page of its website that it will only accept a certain number of people.

The announcement comes the same day the World Health Organization declared the virus to be a pandemic.

This article has been updated to reflect information from the United Methodist Homes.

WBNG Staff

