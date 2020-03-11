Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 6A=
Second Round=
Erie McDowell 68, Central York 61
Methacton 83, Abraham Lincoln 55
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 62, Pennridge 51
PIAA Class 3A=
Second Round=
Camp Hill Trinity 70, Riverside 34
Lincoln Park Charter 32, Brookville 16
Loyalsock 66, Camp Hill 65
Richland 68, South Allegheny 58
PIAA Class 2A=
Second Round=
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Clarion 47
Christopher Dock 56, Scranton Holy Cross 43
Constitution 79, Executive Charter 76
North Star 72, Bloomsburg 57
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 84, Portage Area 56
Sto-Rox 75, Lakeview 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/