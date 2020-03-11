Woman shares experience with Alzheimer’s after new numbers released on disease

(WBNG) -- The Alzheimer's Association has released it's 2020 Facts and Figures on the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

Those new statistics show half of primary care physicians believe the medical profession is not ready for the growing number of people with Alzheimer's Disease. As of this year, one out of three seniors will die from the disease.

With the release of those numbers, one Endwell woman is sharing her story after losing her mother to Alzheimer's.

Susan Rent would describe her mother, Marion, as loving, patient, and a woman who had a huge smile. However, in 2003, Marion was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, a disease that causes memory loss.

"I do remember when she went to the hospital one night, and I was with her until three or four in the morning, and she said, 'Did you ask your mother if you could be here, did you call her and tell her where you were,' and finally I just said, 'Mom! You're my mom,' and she just goes, 'I can't be your mother!'" Susan described.

This was a heartbreaking fact for Susan to face. Her mother no longer recognized her, a common result of the disease.

"It's almost harder for the caregiver at some point. You know at the beginning when the person is diagnosed, it's very difficult, but as they progress, it's more difficult for the caregivers," said Broome County Office of Aging Director Lisa Schuhle.

After a certain point of progression in the disease, Susan realized she would have to come to terms with her mother slipping away, slowly accepting it.

"I remember telling the nurses, don't ask her who is with you. I didn't want her to feel bad that she couldn't remember my name," Susan described. "The nurse asked her one day, 'Well who do you have with you today?' [My mother] said, 'This is my very best friend,' and I was like, that's good enough for me!"

The disease, officials say, becomes so debilitating that it often causes more grief for caregivers and families, rather than the person living with Alzheimer's.

"It is very difficult. It's a gradual loss of the person that you love. It's very sad, it's very stressful," said Schuhle.

The disease is sometimes called "the longest goodbye". For Susan, her outlook is a little different.

"I believe it's like the longest hello. To her, her relatives were still alive, but she didn't get to reunite with them until she passed. She was practicing for when she got to see them again," said Susan.

Susan says she's hopeful to see her mom again one day.

"All good things must pass, but if we try to have a good sense of humor about it, and just be supportive of one another, we're going to get through, and we're going to see each other again," said Susan.

If you or a loved one is living with Alzheimer's visit the Broome County Office of Aging or the Alzheimer's Association of Central New York Chapter for additional resources.

To read the full 2020 Facts and Figures, click here.