Chenango County man arrested after shots fired incident

PLYMOUTH (WBNG)- One man in Plymouth was arrested after shooting in the direction of two people.

27-year-old Zachery Ketchum was arrested after police received a call on Monday morning about him shooting at 2 people with a rifle on County Route 19 in Plymouth.

Further investigation revealed that Ketchum had three firearms along with methamphetamine found in his home.

Ketchum has the following charges,

2- Counts Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree a Felony

1- Count Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree a Felony

2- Counts Menacing 2nd degree a Misdemeanor.

Ketchum was arraigned in the City of Norwich Court and was released to appear in the town of Plymouth Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.