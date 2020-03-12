Chenango County man arrested after shots fired incident

Chenango County man arrested after shots fired incidentNew
PLYMOUTH (WBNG)- One man in Plymouth was arrested after shooting in the direction of two people.
27-year-old Zachery Ketchum was arrested after police received a call on Monday morning about him shooting at 2 people with a rifle on County Route 19 in Plymouth.
Further investigation revealed that Ketchum had three firearms along with methamphetamine found in his home.
Ketchum has the following charges,
- 2- Counts Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree a Felony
- 1- Count Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree a Felony
- 2- Counts Menacing 2nd degree a Misdemeanor.
Ketchum was arraigned in the City of Norwich Court and was released to appear in the town of Plymouth Court at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.