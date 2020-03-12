Clouds, but what about rain?

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 (44-54) Wind SE becoming S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. .10-.25” 100% Low 42 (38-44) Wind SSE 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with early rain and showers. .10-.25” 80% High 52 (48-54) Wind Becoming W 10-20 G30 mph

We'll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday. There will be a wide range of temperatures with 50s west of I-81, 40s east of I-81. We'll put showers in the forecast for late this evening as a cold front moves in.

The front will come through early Friday. This will give us rain, maybe a rumble of thunder. Rain will end west to east.

High pressure will give us quiet weather for the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Seasonable with highs around 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday. Another cold front will give us a chance of showers Tuesday, with quiet weather Wednesday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/. The old email service was discontinued December 31.